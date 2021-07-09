AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Sold by Bramshill Investments LLC

Bramshill Investments LLC reduced its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,556 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,623,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,203,000 after purchasing an additional 182,308 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,707,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,197 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,368,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,451,000 after purchasing an additional 78,434 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 664,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,129,000 after purchasing an additional 30,955 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,784,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,436,000 after purchasing an additional 201,503 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGNC Investment stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.80. 12,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,857,138. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.44 and a 1 year high of $18.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 239.30% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 712.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a jul 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

In related news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 7,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $133,802.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,915. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. AGNC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.14.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

