Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) Shares Acquired by Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) by 78.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,379,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 606,094 shares during the quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned 1.30% of Agora worth $69,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Agora by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,586,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,763,000 after purchasing an additional 47,361 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Agora by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 412,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,310,000 after buying an additional 175,299 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agora by 10,760.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after buying an additional 70,156 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agora during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,680,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agora during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,894,000. Institutional investors own 45.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of API stock remained flat at $$35.91 during midday trading on Friday. 5,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 983,409. Agora, Inc. has a one year low of $33.60 and a one year high of $114.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion and a PE ratio of -7.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.77.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $40.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 million. Agora had a negative return on equity of 2.90% and a negative net margin of 15.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Agora, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of Agora from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Nomura started coverage on shares of Agora in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.14.

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

