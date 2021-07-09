Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. Purchases 108,092 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 384.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,200 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,092 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 10.3% of Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 140,861 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,330,000 after buying an additional 13,911 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,844,000. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 3,844,964 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $906,528,000 after purchasing an additional 38,723 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.5% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,989,868 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,656,091,000 after purchasing an additional 595,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 38.2% during the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,049 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,264,000 after acquiring an additional 9,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Wedbush upped their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.83.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $277.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $196.25 and a twelve month high of $280.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

