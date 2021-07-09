Aion 24 Hour Volume Reaches $5.69 Million (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. One Aion coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000376 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Aion has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aion has a market cap of $63.01 million and $5.69 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,948.33 or 0.99940165 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00039468 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $444.53 or 0.01308639 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $132.19 or 0.00389146 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00007432 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.82 or 0.00379231 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006418 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00010196 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004711 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 493,166,709 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aion’s official website is theoan.com . Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Aion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

