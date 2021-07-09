Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) by 56.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 244,969 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 88,527 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.45% of Airgain worth $5,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIRG. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Airgain by 160.3% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 114,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after buying an additional 70,645 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Airgain in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,370,000. North Run Capital LP raised its position in shares of Airgain by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 186,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after buying an additional 38,970 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Airgain by 53.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 80,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 28,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Airgain by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,908,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the period. 51.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airgain stock opened at $18.85 on Friday. Airgain, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.23 and a 1 year high of $29.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.62 million, a P/E ratio of -94.25 and a beta of 1.23.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. Airgain had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $17.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airgain, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value-added resellers and distributors worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

