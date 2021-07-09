Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) by 56.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 244,969 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,527 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.45% of Airgain worth $5,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Airgain by 53.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 80,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 28,028 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Airgain during the fourth quarter worth $327,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airgain by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,908,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Airgain by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 198,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 9,686 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Airgain by 6.5% during the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 51.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Airgain alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRG opened at $18.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.62 million, a PE ratio of -94.25 and a beta of 1.23. Airgain, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.23 and a 1-year high of $29.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.24.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Airgain had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $17.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Airgain, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value-added resellers and distributors worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

Featured Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.