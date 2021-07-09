AirSwap (AST) Price Down 13.8% Over Last Week

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. Over the last week, AirSwap has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. AirSwap has a market cap of $17.41 million and $969,041.00 worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AirSwap coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000343 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00054244 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003073 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00017648 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $300.36 or 0.00888318 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000352 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005207 BTC.

AirSwap Coin Profile

AirSwap (AST) is a coin. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 coins. The official message board for AirSwap is medium.com/@airswap . AirSwap’s official website is www.airswap.io . The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Swap protocol provides a peer-to-peer methodology to exchange assets on the Ethereum blockchain. AirSwap is an ERC20 token that will have two functionalities, signal the intention to buy or sell Ethereum-based tokens and to give voting power to the traders providing managing capabilities to the roles of Oracles within the platform. “

Buying and Selling AirSwap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AirSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AirSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

