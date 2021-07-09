Akash Network 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.57 Million (AKT)

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 9th. Akash Network has a market capitalization of $207.05 million and $1.57 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Akash Network has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar. One Akash Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.13 or 0.00009341 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00046474 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.21 or 0.00120011 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.89 or 0.00163823 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,549.53 or 1.00128111 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.57 or 0.00938826 BTC.

Akash Network Coin Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 144,293,777 coins and its circulating supply is 66,150,163 coins. Akash Network’s official website is akash.network . Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Buying and Selling Akash Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akash Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akash Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Akash Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

