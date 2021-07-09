Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) by 140.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 328,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,034 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.21% of Akebia Therapeutics worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,146 shares in the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AKBA opened at $3.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.50. The stock has a market cap of $544.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.76. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $52.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.80 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 151.39% and a negative return on equity of 96.29%. Sell-side analysts expect that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.57.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of renal therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

