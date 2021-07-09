Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

DETNF has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Societe Generale lowered shares of Aker BP ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. DNB Markets lowered shares of Aker BP ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Aker BP ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS DETNF remained flat at $$30.65 during trading on Friday. 173 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.27. Aker BP ASA has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $30.65.

Aker BP ASA Company Profile

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 39 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2020, its total net proven reserves were 641 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 842 million barrels of oil equivalents.

