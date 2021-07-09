Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

DETNF has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Societe Generale lowered shares of Aker BP ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. DNB Markets lowered shares of Aker BP ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Aker BP ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS DETNF remained flat at $$30.65 during trading on Friday. 173 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.27. Aker BP ASA has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $30.65.

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 39 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2020, its total net proven reserves were 641 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 842 million barrels of oil equivalents.

