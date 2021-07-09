Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$9.91. Alamos Gold shares last traded at C$9.60, with a volume of 1,010,557 shares trading hands.

AGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Alamos Gold to C$14.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$13.25 to C$14.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$10.00 price target on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alamos Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of C$3.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.36.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$287.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$274.40 million. On average, analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.40%.

About Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

