Alchemix (ALCX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3.98 Million

Alchemix (CURRENCY:ALCX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. During the last seven days, Alchemix has traded up 5.9% against the dollar. One Alchemix coin can currently be purchased for about $347.25 or 0.01037132 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Alchemix has a market cap of $98.50 million and $3.98 million worth of Alchemix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00055111 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003134 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00018015 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.79 or 0.00898382 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005217 BTC.

Alchemix Coin Profile

ALCX is a coin. It launched on February 27th, 2021. Alchemix’s total supply is 716,507 coins and its circulating supply is 283,673 coins. Alchemix’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix Finance is a future-yield-backed synthetic asset platform and community DAO. The platform is designed to give users advances on their yield farming via a synthetic token that represents a fungible claim on any underlying collateral in the Alchemix protocol. The DAO will focus on funding projects that will help the Alchemix ecosystem grow, as well as the greater Ethereum community. “

Alchemix Coin Trading

