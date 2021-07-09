Alchemy Pay (ACH) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.66 Million

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 9th. Alchemy Pay has a market cap of $5.71 million and $1.66 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.10 or 0.00332834 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.86 or 0.00134397 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.14 or 0.00180165 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006267 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 599.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003366 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000604 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Profile

ACH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,725,761,523 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

