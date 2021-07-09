Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Trading 5% Higher

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)’s stock price traded up 5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $37.16 and last traded at $37.13. 44,816 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 8,242,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.36.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Alcoa from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Alcoa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Get Alcoa alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.05 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.57.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 12,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $433,391.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,321,061.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy D. Reyes sold 20,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total transaction of $745,973.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,353,970.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 298,639 shares of company stock valued at $10,127,456.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AA. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 136.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,048,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,528,000 after buying an additional 605,094 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 133,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 534,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,316,000 after buying an additional 226,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,111,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,632,000 after buying an additional 498,808 shares in the last quarter.

Alcoa Company Profile (NYSE:AA)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

Read More: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.