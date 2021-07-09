Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Position Boosted by Synergy Financial Management LLC

Synergy Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up 1.7% of Synergy Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Synergy Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $5,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BABA. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 398,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $92,849,000 after purchasing an additional 7,041 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $817,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BABA. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. CLSA cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 price objective (down previously from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.30.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $4.85 on Friday, hitting $204.70. The stock had a trading volume of 375,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,921,298. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $198.26 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $216.65. The company has a market cap of $553.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.80.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.