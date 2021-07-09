Alien Worlds (TLM) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $26.64 Million

Alien Worlds (CURRENCY:TLM) traded up 9.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. One Alien Worlds coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0973 or 0.00000287 BTC on exchanges. Alien Worlds has a total market cap of $88.91 million and $26.64 million worth of Alien Worlds was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Alien Worlds has traded up 31.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00046494 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.88 or 0.00120646 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.35 or 0.00163351 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,845.43 or 0.99878169 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $320.73 or 0.00946466 BTC.

Alien Worlds Profile

Alien Worlds’ total supply is 5,189,345,239 coins and its circulating supply is 914,030,370 coins. Alien Worlds’ official Twitter account is @alienworlds

Buying and Selling Alien Worlds

