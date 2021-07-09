Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Rating Increased to Overweight at Stephens

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $700.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $600.00. Stephens’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ALGN. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Align Technology from $693.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank raised Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $650.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $616.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $593.87. The company has a market capitalization of $48.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.69. Align Technology has a 52-week low of $267.63 and a 52-week high of $647.20.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Align Technology will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Emory Wright sold 5,533 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.00, for a total value of $3,292,135.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.73, for a total value of $3,108,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,295,543.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,396 shares of company stock valued at $16,521,757. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 226.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Align Technology by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Align Technology by 488.9% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

