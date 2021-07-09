Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Shares Down 3%

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC)’s stock price fell 3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.79 and last traded at $21.79. 4,271 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 479,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.46.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALHC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $267.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.70 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALHC. General Atlantic LLC bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $1,673,887,000. Warburg Pincus LLC bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $543,924,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $164,909,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $41,414,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $34,185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

About Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

