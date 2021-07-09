Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.23. Alimera Sciences shares last traded at $9.18, with a volume of 6,221 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALIM shares. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on shares of Alimera Sciences from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alimera Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Alimera Sciences from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.62. The company has a market capitalization of $63.49 million, a PE ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.82.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $11.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alimera Sciences, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALIM. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Alimera Sciences by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 165,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 46,603 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alimera Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $367,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in Alimera Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $253,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alimera Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $192,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alimera Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM)

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

