ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 27.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,863 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.13% of ALLETE worth $4,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,402,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $430,154,000 after purchasing an additional 364,987 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 958,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,365,000 after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 860,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,813,000 after purchasing an additional 54,686 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 784,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,596,000 after purchasing an additional 32,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 502,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,133,000 after purchasing an additional 15,468 shares during the last quarter. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ALLETE alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ALLETE in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on ALLETE from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

NYSE:ALE opened at $68.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.48. ALLETE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.91 and a 1 year high of $72.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $339.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.00 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.22%.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Further Reading: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.