Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $383.90

Shares of Allianz Technology Trust Plc (LON:ATT) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 383.90 ($5.02) and traded as low as GBX 292.50 ($3.82). Allianz Technology Trust shares last traded at GBX 295.50 ($3.86), with a volume of 1,046,110 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of £1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 383.90.

In related news, insider Neeta Patel acquired 184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 269 ($3.51) per share, with a total value of £494.96 ($646.67).

Allianz Technology Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based closed-end fund. The Company is an investment company. The Company invests principally in the equity securities of quoted technology companies on an around the world basis with the aim of achieving long-term capital growth in excess of the Dow Jones World Technology Index.

