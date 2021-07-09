Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,007 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,089 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.11% of Allison Transmission worth $4,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALSN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 759,045 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,737,000 after purchasing an additional 75,656 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 55,692 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 131,962 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Allison Transmission stock opened at $39.59 on Friday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $31.69 and a one year high of $46.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.94.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.01%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALSN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Allison Transmission presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.30.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

