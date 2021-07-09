AllSafe (ASAFE) Price Hits $0.0257 on Top Exchanges

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. During the last week, AllSafe has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One AllSafe coin can currently be bought for $0.0257 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges. AllSafe has a total market cap of $235,204.25 and approximately $30.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00062610 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003485 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001504 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000344 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000710 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 157.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 98.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AllSafe Profile

AllSafe (CRYPTO:ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

