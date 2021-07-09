Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Holdings Decreased by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,708 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $3,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the first quarter valued at $17,450,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total value of $138,207.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,256,768.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $166,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,105,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,501 shares of company stock valued at $1,718,329. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ALLY opened at $48.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.49. The firm has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.59. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.72 and a 1-year high of $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. Ally Financial had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

ALLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ally Financial from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ally Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.71.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

