Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 94.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 577,155 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ally Financial stock opened at $48.94 on Friday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.72 and a 12 month high of $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.59.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 30.51%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.08%.

ALLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ally Financial from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.71.

In related news, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total transaction of $138,207.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,256,768.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $831,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 665,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,924,654.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,501 shares of company stock worth $1,718,329 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

