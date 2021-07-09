Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:FRDM) Shares Sold by Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC

Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:FRDM) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,553 shares during the period. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 2.55% of Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF by 71.7% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC grew its stake in shares of Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 7,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $480,000.

Shares of Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.89. 2,329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,026. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.06. Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $24.20 and a twelve month high of $35.05.

