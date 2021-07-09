Alpha Impact Price Reaches $0.0699 on Exchanges (IMPACT)

Alpha Impact (CURRENCY:IMPACT) traded 17% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. One Alpha Impact coin can currently be purchased for $0.0699 or 0.00000206 BTC on major exchanges. Alpha Impact has a market capitalization of $419,863.51 and approximately $37,058.00 worth of Alpha Impact was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Alpha Impact has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Alpha Impact alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00046335 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.82 or 0.00120555 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.36 or 0.00163467 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,984.72 or 1.00356064 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.17 or 0.00948395 BTC.

About Alpha Impact

Alpha Impact’s total supply is 424,128,123 coins and its circulating supply is 6,010,000 coins. Alpha Impact’s official Twitter account is @AlphaImpact_fi

Buying and Selling Alpha Impact

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Impact directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Impact should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpha Impact using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Impact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Impact and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.