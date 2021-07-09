Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,831,424 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 65,774 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.9% of Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Alphabet worth $5,857,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWS Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.8% in the first quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.7% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 814 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% during the first quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 136 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOG stock traded up $6.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,590.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,354. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,406.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2,612.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,447.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,519.32.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,279.93, for a total transaction of $6,839,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,208,523.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,312 shares of company stock valued at $165,473,488 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

