Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Position Raised by MayTech Global Investments LLC

MayTech Global Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 5.0% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Centric Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 361 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $806,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 876.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 732 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $907,000. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,279.93, for a total value of $6,839,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,232 shares in the company, valued at $14,208,523.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,312 shares of company stock worth $165,473,488. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $2,583.72. 5,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,188,354. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,406.55 and a 12-month high of $2,612.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,447.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,850.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,525.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,519.32.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

