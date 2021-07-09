Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by DSAM Partners London Ltd

DSAM Partners London Ltd decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,939 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,450 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 5.3% of DSAM Partners London Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. DSAM Partners London Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $28,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $11,323,000. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 54,221 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $112,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Lionstone Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Lionstone Capital Management LLC now owns 13,246 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,401,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 10,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,711,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 31.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOG traded up $9.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,593.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,354. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,406.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2,612.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,447.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,602.06, for a total transaction of $182,144.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,403.54, for a total value of $3,328,902.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,465 shares in the company, valued at $44,381,366.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,312 shares of company stock worth $165,473,488 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KGI Securities began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,850.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,519.32.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

