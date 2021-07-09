Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 730 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $2,118,088,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,434,896,000 after acquiring an additional 804,739 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 537.3% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 725,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,486,000 after acquiring an additional 611,904 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,308,000 after acquiring an additional 597,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 353.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 626,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,779,000 after acquiring an additional 488,608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,403.54, for a total value of $3,328,902.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,381,366.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,312 shares of company stock worth $165,473,488 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GOOG stock traded up $8.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,592.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,354. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,406.55 and a twelve month high of $2,612.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,447.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,850.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,519.32.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

