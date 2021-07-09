Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Lakewood Capital Management LP’s 4th Largest Position

Lakewood Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,334 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 5.4% of Lakewood Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Lakewood Capital Management LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $126,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $9,523,211,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,733,202,000 after acquiring an additional 697,236 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Alphabet by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,590,747,000 after purchasing an additional 447,141 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in Alphabet by 222.9% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 619,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,086,270,000 after purchasing an additional 427,842 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 22,787.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 352,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 350,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $4.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,505.62. 31,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,213,917. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,383.10. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,402.15 and a one year high of $2,545.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,518.12.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

