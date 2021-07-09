Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,837,478 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,505 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.2% of Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.27% of Alphabet worth $3,789,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL traded up $2.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,503.71. The stock had a trading volume of 24,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,917. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,402.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2,545.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,383.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,518.12.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.