Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Synergy Financial Management LLC

Synergy Financial Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 3.3% of Synergy Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Synergy Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 768 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 107.3% in the first quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,886,000 after buying an additional 4,237 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 27.2% during the first quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 35.1% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,623,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 88,793 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $183,137,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,499.68. 23,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,213,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,402.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2,545.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,383.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.87 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. Barclays raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,518.12.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.