Alphacat (ACAT) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $62,380.00

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. In the last week, Alphacat has traded up 10.8% against the dollar. Alphacat has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and $62,380.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alphacat coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Alphacat alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002987 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00046505 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00120011 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.82 or 0.00163782 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,419.21 or 0.99847844 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $315.00 or 0.00941126 BTC.

About Alphacat

Alphacat’s genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 coins. Alphacat’s official website is www.alphacat.io . Alphacat’s official message board is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal . Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alphacat is a quantitative investment platform for cryptocurrencies. The goal of Alphacat is to make it easy for the average person to invest while on the comfort of their homes. It will also feature a predictive robot-advisor marketplace with various AI trading robots and big data for trading. Their ACAT token is a smart contract based on the NEO blockchain. “

Alphacat Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphacat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alphacat should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alphacat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alphacat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alphacat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.