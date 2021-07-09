Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN) Shares Up 6.4% on Insider Buying Activity

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) shares shot up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $6.68 and last traded at $6.68. 20,520 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,532,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.28.

Specifically, major shareholder Milton C. Ault III bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.61 per share, with a total value of $86,490.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Milton C. Ault III bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.07 per share, with a total value of $49,490.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 106,000 shares of company stock valued at $958,660 in the last three months.

Alzamend Neuro Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALZN)

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AL001 for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders.

