Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.

M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. cut its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 40.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,140 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 768 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 0.6% of M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, MRJ Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.
AMZN stock traded up $3.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3,734.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,355,855. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,871.00 and a 52 week high of $3,759.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 70.92, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3,345.29.
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. MKM Partners increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,168.98.
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total value of $1,599,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,264 shares in the company, valued at $277,108,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
