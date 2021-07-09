American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Sets New 12-Month High at $49.24

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $49.24 and last traded at $49.24, with a volume of 13666 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.30.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Campus Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,226.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.96.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $232.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.18 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 0.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is currently 94.95%.

In other news, President James Clarence Hopke, Jr. sold 15,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $693,556.50. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 118,149 shares in the company, valued at $5,375,779.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jennifer Beese sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $485,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 105,448 shares in the company, valued at $5,122,663.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACC. Associated Banc Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in American Campus Communities in the first quarter valued at $45,000. FMR LLC grew its position in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, Motco grew its position in American Campus Communities by 19,211.1% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 1,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

About American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC)

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

