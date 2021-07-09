American Eagle Outfitters Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 13,492 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 109% compared to the typical daily volume of 6,446 put options.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 18,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $649,215.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,650,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 164,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $5,681,080.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 208,115 shares in the company, valued at $7,169,561.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 288,861 shares of company stock worth $10,153,773 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,554,049 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $542,519,000 after buying an additional 1,859,562 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 6,792,531 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $198,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766,531 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,070,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 6.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,422,823 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $70,843,000 after acquiring an additional 141,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth $68,954,000.

NYSE AEO opened at $34.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.53 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.01. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $38.99.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 21.66%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 275.00%.

AEO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Cowen raised their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.19.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Featured Article: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.