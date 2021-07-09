American Express (NYSE:AXP) PT Raised to $155.00 at Barclays

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $146.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the payment services company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 7.46% from the stock’s current price.

AXP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of American Express from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.94.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of AXP opened at $167.50 on Friday. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $174.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.62. The stock has a market cap of $134.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that American Express will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its holdings in American Express by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.