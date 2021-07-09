American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Acquired by Mattern Capital Management LLC

Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth about $843,826,000. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at about $747,531,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in American Tower by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,296,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,027,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,240 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,160,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $755,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in American Tower by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,194,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $941,458,000 after purchasing an additional 808,943 shares in the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on American Tower from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.83.

Shares of AMT traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $276.25. 21,189 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,447,827. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.18, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $197.50 and a 1-year high of $280.21.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 23.40%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 60.19%.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total transaction of $4,647,645.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,348,020.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total transaction of $27,287.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,566 shares of company stock worth $15,067,189. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

