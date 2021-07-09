Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lowered its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,018 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 25,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 47.1% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 14.3% during the first quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 59,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:COLD opened at $38.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.45. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -770.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Americold Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $32.94 and a 12 month high of $41.29.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $634.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.65 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. Americold Realty Trust’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.22%.

COLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

In related news, COO Carlos V. Rodriguez sold 5,792 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total transaction of $219,864.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,360.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 6,000 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total value of $227,940.00. Insiders have sold a total of 53,839 shares of company stock valued at $2,043,720 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

