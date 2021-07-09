AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Shares Purchased by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter worth $37,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter worth $62,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter worth $108,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

AMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities raised their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, Director Martha H. Marsh sold 10,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $923,983.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,901 shares in the company, valued at $2,020,586.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $237,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,833,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,830 shares of company stock valued at $3,312,075. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMN stock opened at $96.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.12. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.76 and a 12-month high of $98.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.01, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.40.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.33. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $885.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

Featured Article: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.