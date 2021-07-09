Amon Price Hits $0.0036 on Top Exchanges (AMN)

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. One Amon coin can now be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Amon has a total market capitalization of $2.56 million and $1,602.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Amon has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Amon alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00055533 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003128 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00018046 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $307.52 or 0.00905061 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000354 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00089594 BTC.

Amon Profile

Amon is a coin. Its launch date was April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 711,344,960 coins. The official message board for Amon is medium.com/@amontech . Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Amon is amon.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes. “

Amon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Amon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Amon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.