Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) CEO Sells $1,477,135.95 in Stock

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) CEO John Melo sold 95,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $1,477,135.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRS traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,137,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,370,396. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.08. Amyris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $23.42.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $176.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.36 million. The firm’s revenue was up 507.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRS. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Amyris during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its position in Amyris by 128.7% during the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amyris during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Amyris during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Amyris during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMRS shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Amyris in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.23.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty markets through its consumer brands and as a supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients in Europe, the United States, Asia, Brazil, and internationally. It manufactures and sells products for the health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets.

