Analysts Anticipate Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Will Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) to announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Adtalem Global Education’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.74. Adtalem Global Education reported earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education will report full year earnings of $2.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.44. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Adtalem Global Education.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 17.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $280.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.31 million.

In related news, CEO Lisa W. Wardell sold 25,437 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total value of $941,932.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,510,553.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael W. Malafronte bought 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.04 per share, for a total transaction of $245,088.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,200 shares in the company, valued at $449,328. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 386,144 shares of company stock worth $14,917,122 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATGE opened at $36.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.38, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.21. Adtalem Global Education has a one year low of $23.22 and a one year high of $43.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.92.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

