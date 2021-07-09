Analysts Anticipate Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $86.59 Million

Equities analysts predict that Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) will announce sales of $86.59 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Arlo Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $87.80 million and the lowest is $85.07 million. Arlo Technologies reported sales of $66.63 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will report full-year sales of $414.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $411.77 million to $416.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $456.79 million, with estimates ranging from $439.90 million to $473.68 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Arlo Technologies.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $82.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.28 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.54% and a negative net margin of 19.41%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARLO. Zacks Investment Research cut Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of ARLO opened at $6.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.63. The stock has a market cap of $506.34 million, a PE ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.76. Arlo Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $10.49.

In other Arlo Technologies news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $137,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 652,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,906,570.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,537,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,736,000 after acquiring an additional 651,359 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 50.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,138,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713,841 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,293,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,659,000 after acquiring an additional 20,239 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 102.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,668,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,479,000 after acquiring an additional 846,048 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 8.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,297,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,149,000 after acquiring an additional 101,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision; Arlo Chime, a product that plugs into standard wall outlet and pairs with the Arlo Audio Doorbell to play various ringtones or act as a siren; and Arlo Ultra, an integrated spotlight and crystal-clear two-way audio with advanced noise cancellations camera.

