Analysts Anticipate Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) will report earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is ($0.31). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to $1.47. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.70) to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $32.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.42 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 122.97% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ARWR shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.17.

In related news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total transaction of $401,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James Hassard sold 3,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.22, for a total transaction of $323,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,118. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARWR. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 223,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,787,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 517,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,337,000 after buying an additional 173,082 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 68,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,227,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,409,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,891,000 after buying an additional 943,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. 65.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ARWR traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.76. 13,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,295,268. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.22 and a beta of 1.26. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $32.86 and a 52 week high of $93.66.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.