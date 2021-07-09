Analysts Anticipate Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.46 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) will announce sales of $2.46 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Carvana’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $3.13 billion. Carvana posted sales of $1.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 119.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Carvana will report full-year sales of $9.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.08 billion to $11.23 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $13.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.75 billion to $15.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Carvana.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CVNA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Carvana from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America raised Carvana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JMP Securities raised their price target on Carvana from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James started coverage on Carvana in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.88.

CVNA opened at $322.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $275.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Carvana has a one year low of $124.89 and a one year high of $323.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.60 billion, a PE ratio of -157.32 and a beta of 2.40.

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.59, for a total transaction of $13,279,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,006. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 17,772 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.10, for a total value of $4,960,165.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,267,702.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,426,458 shares of company stock worth $399,025,634 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Carvana by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Carvana by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Carvana by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Carvana by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Carvana by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

