Analysts Anticipate Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $317.42 Million

Equities analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) will report $317.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $334.00 million and the lowest is $309.20 million. Chart Industries reported sales of $310.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full-year sales of $1.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Chart Industries.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Chart Industries had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $288.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 target price on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Chart Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.29.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLS. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries in the first quarter worth about $243,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the first quarter valued at about $4,909,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Chart Industries by 106.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 514,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,179,000 after buying an additional 264,882 shares during the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,433,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Chart Industries by 55.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,396,000 after buying an additional 23,548 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ GTLS opened at $148.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.84. Chart Industries has a 1 year low of $46.68 and a 1 year high of $167.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

